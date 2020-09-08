Compound Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $176.92 or 0.01709737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $453.14 million and $142.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001654 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000605 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

