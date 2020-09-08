Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Trading Down 0%

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.98 and last traded at $69.98. Approximately 318,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 39,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

The firm has a market cap of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTWS)

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.