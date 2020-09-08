Constellation (DAG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $542,944.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $542,944.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.05044409 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

