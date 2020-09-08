Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 24,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

