Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Trading Down 10.1%

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) shares traded down 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

About Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

