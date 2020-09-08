CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $12,387.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.49 or 0.05058514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052250 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

