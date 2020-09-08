CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.66. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

CCI stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $160.59. 1,943,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,191. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,160 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

