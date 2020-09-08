CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $678.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CTS by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

