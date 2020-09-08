Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90.16 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00019569 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $75.62 million and approximately $90.16 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,320,101,563 coins and its circulating supply is 37,376,006 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

