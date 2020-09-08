CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0216

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $6,800.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00216410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.01661589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00176071 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 116,598,073 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,073 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

