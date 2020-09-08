DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0182

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $120,135.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,360.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.48 or 0.02205397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00811743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

