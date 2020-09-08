Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $12,298.44 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004468 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033205 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.