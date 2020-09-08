Dawn Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,879.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $226,879.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001783 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01662685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00175236 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,282,062 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

