Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.0752

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $110.08 million and $21.95 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.05051065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052329 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,708,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,462,913,155 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.