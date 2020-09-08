Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 3,414 ($44.61) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.12), with a volume of 617145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,088 ($40.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.11%.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,064.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,795.48.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 760 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,609 ($34.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,828.40 ($25,909.32).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.