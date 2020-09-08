Dent (DENT) Market Cap Achieves $18.55 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $635,634.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00120925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00216926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.01654991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00175707 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Allbit, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC, Fatbtc, FCoin, WazirX, Lykke Exchange and Liquid.

