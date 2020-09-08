Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,847.88 and approximately $7,906.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,331.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.03376398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.02202641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00469884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00799862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00598297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049497 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

