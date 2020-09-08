DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 47,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,536. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $47,528.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,388.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $76,638 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

