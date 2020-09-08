DigitalBits (XDB) Tops One Day Volume of $557,842.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $557,842.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00732620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010789 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00671717 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000955 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,996,058 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

