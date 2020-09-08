DMM: Governance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.02 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $27.91 million and $7.02 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.90 or 0.05056863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052141 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,877,267 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

