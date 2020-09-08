DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Trading Down 3.1%

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.19. 134,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the average session volume of 18,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

About DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF)

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

