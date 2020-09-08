Donu Price Up 161.5% Over Last Week (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 213% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a market capitalization of $203,224.92 and approximately $177.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donu has traded up 161.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00646005 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.03201648 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016720 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Donu Coin Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

