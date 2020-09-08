DREP (DREP) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $586,528.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00216317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01664746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00175098 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

