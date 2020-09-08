Dynamic (DYN) Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1,083.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,367.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.03389859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.02202400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00470471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00798725 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00596033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049419 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012927 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,084,581 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

