Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Market Capitalization Tops $15.10 Million

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $19,135.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.47 or 0.05042476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,549,043,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,793,331 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.