Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA) Shares Down 0.3%

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.18. 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

About Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

