ECC (ECC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, ECC has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. ECC has a market cap of $2.59 million and $414.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,356.71 or 1.00035476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000764 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

