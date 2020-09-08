Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 41,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 7,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

