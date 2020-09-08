EDC Blockchain [old] Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $32.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,304.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.78 or 0.02200827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00811720 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

