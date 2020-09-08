Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $882.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $951,316.36 and $882.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.47 or 0.05042476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars.

