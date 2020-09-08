Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,043. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $657.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

