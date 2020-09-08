Essentia Trading Down 52.1% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Essentia has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $14,073.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.05051065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052329 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

