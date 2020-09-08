ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 173,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 274,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

