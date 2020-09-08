ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,691,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 758,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

