Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 296,080 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 13.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $260,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.