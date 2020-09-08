Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,128 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $86,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

FB stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.73. 30,333,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

