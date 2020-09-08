Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Trading Up 100%

Fantex Inc (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) shares were up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)

Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.

