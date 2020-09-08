Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce $9.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $57.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.99 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. 1,039,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,689. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

