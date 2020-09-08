FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Shares Down 0.8%

FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 349,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 59,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

About FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC)

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

