Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will announce sales of $43.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.06 million and the lowest is $43.40 million. Financial Institutions reported sales of $44.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year sales of $173.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $173.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.06 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Financial Institutions.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. 38,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,725. The stock has a market cap of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.