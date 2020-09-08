FintruX Network Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $556,216.34 and approximately $2,709.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.05055634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052217 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars.

