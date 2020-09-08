First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,102. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 169.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 128,324 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 93,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 95.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

