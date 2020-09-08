First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce sales of $180.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $193.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.70 million to $749.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $708.92 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $735.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In related news, Director Phupinder Gill acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $293,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 489,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

