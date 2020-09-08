FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $893,240.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $893,240.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,193,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

