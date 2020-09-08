FOAM Price Down 44% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $71,229.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00120681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00216190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.01647580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00174603 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,732,935 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

