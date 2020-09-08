Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. 6,023,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 693.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

