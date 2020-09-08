Fountain Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $13,439.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00216317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01664746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00175098 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

