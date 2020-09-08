Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $325,862.59

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $325,862.59 and approximately $101,656.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.90 or 0.05056863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,272,702 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

