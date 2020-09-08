Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,722.00

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,722 ($22.50) and last traded at GBX 1,722 ($22.50), with a volume of 1043604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454 ($19.00).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,659 ($21.68) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Future alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.70.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.