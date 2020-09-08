Genesis Vision Price Tops $1.61 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $369,519.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00015562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.01662970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00174722 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Ovis, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

